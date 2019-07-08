SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over the weekend Springfield police officers responded to reports of a car with slashed tires in the Sixteen Acres area, on Caitlyn Drive.
And with further investigation, they found it wasn't just a single incident.
Western Mass News spoke with Gina Torres earlier today. She tells us that her neighbor on Caitlyn Drive was the one who first reported their tires slashed on Saturday.
Shortly after that a Springfield officer knocked on her door to tell her that she also had a flat tire.
At first she wasn't sure if it was because her car was parked on the road where construction was taking place, or if her vehicle was vandalized.
After taking her car into the shop, she realized that her tire had in fact been slashed making this the Torres family's second damaged vehicle, after her husbands tires were slashed last week.
"He thought it was just a flat and he was driving on it. He brought it into a tire store to get it changes and they confirmed that it had been slashed," says Torres.
And she also tells us that her neighbor on Caitlyn Drive saw around 5 other damaged cars on Pine Needle Lane, and was the one who asked the officer to warn his neighbors.
Western Mass News spoke with Ryan Walsh with the Springfield Police Department, and he confirms they are investigating this situation but wants to make it clear that these incidents don't reflect an uptick in car vandalism throughout the city.
Torres also wanted to express her gratitude to the officer who went out of his way to make sure her family was safe, and aware of the situation.
