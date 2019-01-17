Locally-based cannabis company proposes opening pot shop location in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield may be home to the fourth recreational marijuana shop in western Massachusetts.
HashburyDotGreen, Inc., a locally-based cannabis company, has proposed opening a dispensary site located at 557 Worthington Street.
The company's owner, Dawn Cincotta, a Springfield native, says she is looking forward to returning to her roots.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Dawn stated:
"We are honored to have the opportunity to open our retail cannabis facility at the former historic Lido's restaurant location, a place that I myself, and most of our family has worked at over the years. I, and the rest of the Hashbury team are excited to be part of the rebirth of Springfield, and serve our community that has been waiting for this moment for decades."
A community outreach meeting will be held on January 30th at the Kimball Towers community room, where HashburyDotGreen, Inc. will present their plans to members of the community, and field all questions the public may have.
