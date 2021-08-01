WESTFIELD-- A concert was held Sunday in Westfield. The event kicked off around 6 this evening. It featured the look and sounds of the 1960's British Invasion era.
With artist "UnionJack" playing songs from the Beatles, Rolling Stones, and more. The concert, free to the public, took place at Beveridge Pavilion, in Stanley Park.
Western Mass News spoke to concert-goer Jim McGiver, to see if he had any hesitations about going to a larger scale event with COVID cases on the rise locally.
"It's outdoors I've had my vaccinations all the way back to February so I feel very comfortable especially in MA," said McGiver.
McGiver said he was very careful the whole time, and he didn't express any concerns attending tonight's event.
