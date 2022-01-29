PALMER, MA –-Palmer residents braved the wintery conditions Saturday to head to their local grocery store.
Plows worked around the clock in the parking lot of the Big Y in Palmer, trying to keep up with the snow falling, and the snow being carried by the wind.
Despite the freezing cold, wintery conditions, people in palmer left their homes today for the necessities.
"The main roads were alright. I mean if you didn't have an SUV, it would be a struggle," said Peter Topor of Palmer,
Topor took on the storm Saturday to buy some last-minute ingredients for his favorite snow day dinner.
"Need to get the rest of the stuff for some chili. Good day for it right?" he said.
Others needed some last-minute snacks to wait out the storm too, like these two Palmer residents, who have plans to watch college basketball all night and didn't mind bracing the storm.
"Oh I love it." "We needed it." "I work at a school so too bad it wasn't a Monday, I could've gotten a day off,’ said Palmer residents Tyler P and Dylan Tentzar,
Adam Provost traveled from the town over of Ludlow to stock up on some storm necessities.
"I got some drinks in case the water went out and got some soup to stay warm," said Adam Provost of Ludlow.
But will be staying home for the rest of the night and suggests others do the same.
"The roads are icing up real quick so everything that melts gets slippery really fast and its packing down pretty tight. I would suggest staying in, probably not the best move," said Provost.
