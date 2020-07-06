SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Reopening Phase 3, Step 1 began Monday, and across western Mass, gyms, museums and other small indoor venues welcomed people into the new normal.
People are beginning to venture out again after months indoors.
While some favorites like gyms can open again, other Phase 3 venues are taking extra time to prepare.
“I might go to a movie with my dad maybe soon,” said 10-year-old Jordyn.
Jordyn is done with school and ready to enjoy her summer, although she knows the coronavirus pandemic will change some of her plans.
‘It makes me sad because we don’t really get to go anywhere,” she said.
Movie theaters are now one of the few places she can go to escape the heat, but not the reality of COVID-19.
Theaters along with gyms and museums, are now open, but with mask rules and capacity limits in place.
Western Mass News checked in with other businesses that fall under Phase 3 guidelines, and MGM announced they will open on July 13.
Casino representatives said they will announce an in-depth plan of what patrons can expect on Thursday.
Professional sports were also listed under Phase 3.
Western Mass News reached out to the Thunderbirds president who said they won’t begin practices until early September, which is their normal time to start.
He said they are still planning for a regular season.
Public libraries across the Commonwealth are allowed to begin reopening for in-building browsing, however a member of the state reopening committee and a local mayor said local Boards of Health can decide to delay those reopenings if a building isn’t laid out safely.
“The library in Chicopee is laid out really differently than the Emily Williston Library in Easthampton, so we’ve been talking with the executive director there about how the stacks are arranged and what kind of programming around browsing can happen and cannot based on the physical location,” Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle said.
“We used to work together, and we just meet every once in a while,” said Susan Harris of Chicopee.
In the end, it comes down to a personal choice.
Just because Phase 3 businesses are reopening, doesn’t mean everyone is ready to go see a movie or hop on a gym’s treadmill.
“The only establishments I want to go to right now are our small independent vendors and places like that so that I can support them,” Harris said. “You know, local businesses and stuff like that, but I do still try to stay in and social distance as much as possible.”
For Harris, there’s only one thing that will make her feel safe meeting up with people indoors again instead of outside.
“A cure or a vaccine,” she said.
