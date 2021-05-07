SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--With COVID restrictions easing a bit of normalcy is returning to Downtown Springfield.

Going to see a movie in the theater is exciting for some. And enjoying food in downtown Springfield with your mask off is a breath of fresh air as we get closer to the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

“it was great. I love the experience. The reclining chairs. It was awesome,” Wilbraham resident Josh Levesque said.

Josh Levesque is ecstatic to finally be able to see a movie again at Regal Cinemas inside MGM Springfield. Closed for months due to the pandemic. Friday night has been a year in the making.

“I wanted to see a movie called “nobody”. And it was the best experience I think I’ve had,” Levesque said.

Warm weather brings out outdoor diners SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The warm weather Thursday made it finally feel like spring. P…

So Western Mass News asked Josh, does he prefer to stream a movie at home, or watch films on the big screen?

“I just feel like the whole speaker experience, the reclining chairs, the lights, it's just way better at the theater than home,” Levesque said.

Another theater reopening on a Friday night, Agawam Cinemas. As they were trying to figure out ways to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Back in Springfield, Student Prince Café and Fort Restaurant welcomed guests back inside for dining.

“This is something we’ve been looking forward to the whole winter,” John Perry, assistant general manager of Student Price John Perry said.

Some weekend fun we haven’t had available in a while, being able to go see a movie and go out to eat on the same night.

As people came out to Student Prince, Perry said they are trying to capitalize on the new business.

“It’s a great economic boost for us. We’ve added about 80 to 100 seats just from shutting down Fort Street,” Perry said.

Monday gets even better. Large venues like stadiums can increase to 25 percent capacity. Amusement parks, like Six Flags in Agawam, can open at 50 percent.