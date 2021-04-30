SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- If you're a Machine Gun Kelly Fan, or you know someone who is, you probably know tickets are sold out for his concert at the Big E in September.

He's very popular right now, especially among young people, with his songs that cross over between rap, punk, and rock.

But not everyone in the community is excited about his visit to our area.

The musician's concert prompted some Western Mass News viewers to reach out with concerns.

“Machine guns? I mean look at the US capitol and what we just went through with all of that,” Lisa said.

Lisa, a Ludlow resident was disturbed to find out the Big E is welcoming MGK to perform during such a tragic year.

“People are dying, people are being shot, people are being killed, people are being hurt, family members are losing their families,” Lisa said.

Lisa told Western Mass News that his lyrics can be very vulgar and offensive.

“Every other word out his mouth is F-this, F-this, F-that,” Lisa said.

Lisa would have preferred the Eastern States Exposition selected an artist that promotes positivity.

“I feel like we need to make this world a better place, not bring in bands or comedians to inhibit the concept,” Lisa said.

We took Lisa’s concerns to the Big E organization, and they told Western Mass News in part

“'Machine Gun Kelly’ is a major, sought-after entertainer who has performed on 'Saturday Night Live,' was a featured artist for 'Dick Clark’s 'New Year’s Rockin’ Eve' in 2020 and will close out the 2021 NFL Draft Concert Series on Saturday.”

In the meantime, MGK fans are upset the concert is sold out.

Antonia Collins said she was pumped when she found out about the big news. But she was unable to get tickets.

“I love that he’s coming but disappointed we don’t even get the chance to see him,” Collins said.

The concert is scheduled for the opening night of the Big E, Sept. 17.