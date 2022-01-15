SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Lots of people are hitting the ski slopes over the holiday weekend.
Western Mass News spoke with Hazim Jaber, the store manager at Colorado Ski Shop in West Springfield about ways to stay warm.
He said your top priority is bundling up in layers, making sure to include jackets, socks and gloves. If you're hitting the slopes, suit up in protective gear, including helmets and goggles.
"Layering up is the most important thing, you've got a good jacket obviously, you want to make sure not too muck skin is exposed, so whether its gloves, liners, face masks, helmets, that sort of thing," explained Jaber.
