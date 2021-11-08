(WGGB/WSHM) -- Local leaders spoke out after 8 people died during a crowd surge at a Houston concert Friday night.
The tragedy occurred at hip-hop megastar Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. We spoke with State Senator Eric Lesser and local residents who told us that this horrific incident is eye-opening.
“There's unspoken rules of mosh pits. You’re just there, you’re kind of shoving each other, you're having fun, right? If someone goes down or someone gets hurt, you don’t touch them. You let them get up,” Jasmine Vail of East Longmeadow told Western Mass News.
Elijah Delgado of Springfield told us that he thinks Travis Scott and Drake, who were on stage at the time, should have stepped in before it was too late.
“They could have just stopped right then and there to prevent deaths, so I do think it’s on them a little bit,” said Delgado.
We brought our questions to State Senator Eric Lesser who said he wanted to hear more from officials conducting the investigation in order to prevent it from happening here.
“I do hope that officials in Texas who are doing that will share it with the country because, of course, the issues aren’t necessarily unique to that location,” Lesser explained.
Others said that they have found themselves in similar situations at concerts, and while they recognized the danger, they said that it was part of the experience.
“It was filled with adrenaline, youth, and exuberance, and yet it was physically endangering to me” said Andrew Jones of Amherst. “That said, in hindsight I have fond memories of the experience because it’s being a kid and learning.”
State Senator Lesser called for a security refresher as concerts, sporting events, and other big crowds return for the first time in almost two years.
“You just want to make sure that you know systems are in place and that no one’s gotten rusty maybe after COVID closed a lot of those events,” Lesser expressed.
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he met with Scott on Friday prior to the concert to express his concerns regarding public safety and raucous atmospheres that his shows often create. Finner called the meeting “brief and respectful” on Twitter.
As of Tuesday evening, it remains an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.