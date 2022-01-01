SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A mask mandate is set to go into effect in Springfield on Monday.
Western Mass News caught up with a family who was masked up and ready to enjoy the game. We asked them how they felt about the new guideline and whether or not they thought it would help ease anxiety around the omicron variant.
'I think it is hopefully to get through the winter and all the colds and ya know hopefully in the Spring tie we can take them back off but if it gets kids back in school and keep them in school I think its a great thing," they said.
