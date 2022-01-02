SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--People waited in line for hours for COVID-19 tests at the Eastfield Mall.
This, as many parents are sending their kids back to school Monday, following the holiday break.
“We've been waiting since 8 o'clock this morning,” said Shelley Dibona.
Dibona came to the Eastfield Mall at 8 Sunday morning. When we caught up with her, she was still waiting in line at 11:00 Sunday morning. It got to the point where AMR had to temporarily turn people away.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is now asking governor Charlie Baker for another regional testing site.
He told Western Mass News in a statement in part:
“After being updated early Sunday morning that the Eastfield Mall regional testing site is being overwhelmed…With that I have once again reached out to Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, requesting another regional testing site be opened and National Guard assistance as soon as possible to alleviate this log jam.
A zig-zag line of cars was through the mall parking lot. Many parents were looking to test their kids for COVID-19, on the heels of school resuming Monday, after many students spent the holidays with family.
We asked parents if they felt comfortable sending their kids back to the classroom as the omicron variant makes its way through the U.S.
"My daughter is a junior in high school. I kind of feel like it's her decision, not mine…They have and they have their boosters. So I definitely feel a little more comfortable knowing they're fully vaccinated and boosted," said parent Missy Oldenburg.
This is happening as the Massachusetts Teacher’s Association asked the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education commissioner to delay the start of school. However, the DESE Commissioner said school will start as normal.
"We have a Governor and a Commissioner who simply are not interested in working with the education unions," explained Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachussetts Teacher’s Association.
Springfield Public Schools is one of many districts working to get test kits out to students and staff. They told us Springfield schools have received enough mask from the state to provide for all students and staff.
They also gave out rapid at-home tests Saturday and Sunday to staff. They said they have enough for every staff member. Just under half of the staff came to pick up a test. They expect to be down staff tomorrow but not severe.
In response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Springfield indoor mask mandate goes back into effect Monday.
