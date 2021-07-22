WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Recreational marijuana customers in western Mass. are now able to have products delivered to their homes.
This is the second week that service has been available. Western Mass News caught up with a local customer.
"Yes it’s super convenient," said customer Sandra Bushey.
It's cannabis on wheels.
"I would drive to NETA in Northampton and that’s an half-an-hour there half-an-hour back so this is a lot simpler," Bushey said.
The company, Your Green Package, teamed up with NETA in Northampton as one of the first groups to offer a home delivery service to recreational marijuana customers.
"we’re just really happy to be able to provide this service and help people that are at home or unable to go to a dispensary we love the fact that we’re going to bring them that service and a little happiness in their day," said co-founder of Your Green Package Dharry Pauyo.
The service started last week. Pauyo explained how week two is going, noting that sales are going well and they're still looking for drivers.
They say this new option is pandemic friendly, now that customers don't have to leave their house to get what they need.
"We hear there are still people that are uncomfortable to get out of the house to go to a big public setting so we just wanted to fulfill that service," Pauyo said.
She told Western Mass News that while they only deliver to NETA customers right now, they do plan on expanding. Lots of safety measures are in place, including body cameras for the drivers.
As for the delivery drivers, they say they’re happy to be part of the team.
"Being on this ground level, has allowed me to learn a lot both about their company and what their goals are and about the industry as well," said delivery driver Devonte Austin.
"Probably one of the best jobs I’ve worked in the six years I’ve been working," said delivery driver David Andreade.
