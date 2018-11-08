GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Greenfield Community College was on lockdown Thursday after police in Brattleboro, VT warned of a potential threat.
At 11:21 a.m., while classes were in session, a lock down was ordered. It was lifted about an hour later.
Western Mass News spoke with students who told us when they were huddled in their classrooms they were thinking the worst.
"There's about 10 of us in there, so we huddled up in a closet together. A couple girls wanted to leave. They were really upset. My professor tried as hard as she could to calm us down. I tried to calm people down. I looked on the internet to see what was going on," said Desiree Orcutt.
Many students got a text alert to lockdown, but more than just students and teachers were on campus.
Outside guests were really unsure what to make of the situation.
"We were attending a Veterans Day job fair and someone came in and said we were on lockdown because of a threat," said Celine Lasonde.
Orcutt, a student at GCC, told Western Mass News that she didn't get the text to lockdown, but some classmates did and she said this whole experience was eyeopening.
"I think that there should be an alarm that goes off or a light in the classrooms just for a threat like this. There are so many school shootings that if they are not practicing this with us, what are we supposed to do? People are going to go frantic," Orcutt noted.
Although the lockdown was lifted, classes were cancelled for the remainder of the day.
