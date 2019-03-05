SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB) -- A late morning shooting in Springfield has prompted a lockdown at some nearby schools.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 11 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of Lansing Place and Dickinson Street for a reported gunshot victim.
"A female victim was located and was alert and conscious when she was transported to Baystate," Walsh added.
Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan said three nearby schools - Forest Park Middle School, the Alderman Street campus, and Kensington Elementary School - were placed on lockdown, but noted that the lockdown has been lifted.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
