HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Log Cabin held an event to honor the traditional Irish Night in Holyoke. The original event was canceled because of the pandemic.
This year's event was called “2021 Irish Night in Holyoke-A Go-Go." Anyone who wanted to celebrate could pick up a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner.
"Due to the effects of COVID-19 this year, we had to hold the event virtually, selling all of our tickets online. Doing it as safe as possible, you know. Everyone here is following all of the COVID-19 guidelines. All of our meals are pre-packaged and ready to go courtesy of the Log Cabin and Delaney House," said Holyoke resident Patrick Hogan.
Irish Night in Holyoke has been a tradition since the 1970s, and last year, they had the biggest turn out yet.
