HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If it weren't for COVID-19, The Big E on the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds in West Springfield would be starting one week from Friday.
However, Big E organizers are now partnering with The Log Cabin in Holyoke to offer a slice of the fair, starting Thursday.
The loss of The Big E this year was a huge blow, not only to organizers, but to the greater Springfield area given the revenue it generates year-after-year.
The Log Cabin is also losing much of its business to COVID-19 regulations, so the two decided to get together and recreate at least some of The Big E on the grounds of the banquet facility in Holyoke.
There’s no Big E this year thanks to COVID-19.
“For most of us at the Eastern States, we've been there for a long time, Beth, and so it’s a very strange place to be in,” said Gene Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern State Exposition.
Until, that is, Cassidy said The Log Cabin came knocking.
Peter Rosskothen told Western Mass News that since his banquet business has slowed to a crawl, he pitched the idea to come together and offer a piece of The Big E at The Log Cabin.
“The very first reason is sad, but true and I have to admit it, we've got an empty building and have very little activity, so it’s a great excuse to do something with our building,” Rosskothen explained.
Cassidy added, “We said what a tremendous idea. It'll help him and help keep his facility operating and keep his employees on staff and we can lend some elements of the fair.”
So they've whipped up a menu, including some Big E favorites from authentic cream puffs right from the fair's kitchen to fair favorites from the kitchen of The Log Cabin.
“We have the Turducken sandwich, the pretzels, the Bavarian pretzel, horseradish cheddar cheese sauce and this is the buffalo chicken sandwich,” Rosskothen said.
Starting Thursday and running on weekends, The Log Cabin will offer this slice of the fair with food, live music, and 20 craft beers. It’s a re-creation of the New England Craft Beer Pub that The Log Cabin usually hosts at the fair each year.
“We love what we do at The Big E and we're very successful with it at The Big E, so this is a great opportunity to revive that in a COVID year and give people an opportunity to go out and have fun and listen to live music, drink some great beers, have great food, and forget that there's been some problems in 2020,” Rosskothen said.
All social distance requirements will be in place and The Big E and The Log Cabin will share the revenue.
“It's emotional to be honest with you because what we do for our economy in greater Springfield is powerfully important and we need to survive to be able to do that. The greater community may not realize that, but they need us,” Cassidy noted.
The Big E at The Log Cabin starts tomorrow. It will run Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sundays through the fall.
