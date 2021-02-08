SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News got answers Monday after our viewers called our newsroom throughout the day concerned about the long lines at the Eastfield Mall COVID-19 vaccination site.
Many were left outside in the cold Monday. Now the city of Springfield has gotten the attention of the Lieutenant Governor.
We're digging deeper into their plans to make the site more efficient.
Long lines continued Monday night outside of the Eastfield Mall as western Mass. residents waited in the bitter cold to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
“I have my 95-year-old mom here, and it's a cold day today, and you don't want them outside,” Beverly Johnson said.
Residents like Johnson, who waited in the cold for two hours, so her mom Frances could stay in the car.
“We just got our vaccination, and it is 6:30 p.m.,” Johnson said.
Making it a difficult day for seniors who are currently eligible in the state's phased COVID vaccination plan to get the vaccine.
“Everyone was very lovely, and I'm so so darn cold,”
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said there was a communication glitch.
“We have to be cognizant of our seniors' needs especially in this weather,” Sarno said.
The mass vaccination site is run by the state, not the city. So Sarno reached out to Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.
“I got on the phone with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and she immediately moved forward,” Sarno said.
The state will now be adding ambassadors to the Eastfield Mall and will also install new signage to instruct people when to get in line and where to enter the building.
“When this situation was brought to my attention, the city will assist any way we can, but we're not running this operation,” Sarno said.
This came after crowds waited in below-freezing temperatures all day Monday.
“Please please tell people to get here 15 minutes before your appointment check to see if they're on time,” Johnson said.
The mayor said he hopes soon they'll receive their own doses to create smaller sites in targeted neighborhoods throughout the city.
“Our goal here is to get as many shots in people's arms as we can ASAP,” Sarno said.
Western Mass News spoke with officials from Curative, the company that runs the state's site.
They said people missing appointments Sunday due to the snow, and others arriving early for their appointments caused the backup.
"We're going to ramp up our processes in here. We're going to add more staff, add more nurses and medical professionals that can administer the vaccine, so we can not only keep up with the demand we're seeing in terms of appointments, but in terms of additional people coming with them," said Dean Shultis with Curative.
Curative said they hope to expand their area inside the mall, which would allow less people to stand outside.
