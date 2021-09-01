HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cars have been seen bumper-to-bumper and lining up at COVID-19 testing sites ahead of an extended holiday weekend.
This picture captured by Western Mass News Tuesday afternoon shows the build-up of cars at the Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at Holyoke Community College. One viewer also shared with Western Mass News their concerns over a COVID-19 outbreak within the city’s school district, so we’re getting answers.
Holyoke school officials told us since the start of school on August 23, there have been a total of 28 positive COVID-19 cases – five staff members and 23 students.
In breaking down those numbers for you by grade, six cases were high school students and 17 were Pre-K through eighth grade students.
Holyoke Public Schools spokesperson Dan Desrochers said, in part: “We are practicing enhanced safety measures at all schools to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within our schools.“
Those measures include requiring anyone who feels sick to stay home, routine testing at schools, and contact tracing.
We also checked in with the COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall, run by American Medical Response. AMR Operations Manager Patrick Leonardo told Western Mass News that before the Fourth of July, testing was at an all-time low.
“…To the point where we had some days that a couple hundred people got tested, with no positive results coming back, which is really a good feeling for everybody to see,” Leonardo explained.
Now, as we approach the unofficial end of summer and Labor Day weekend, he said cars are once again pilling up.
“We now see 700 or 800 people testing and we have upwards of a hundred people testing positive now daily here at the site,” Leonardo added.
Leonardo said there are a lot of factors leading to the increase in testing.
“The vaccine kind of slowing down and the new variant coming in, I think, kind of caught the audience off guard,” Leonardo noted.
We spoke to one resident in line on Wednesday. He said everyone should keep their guard up.
“You have to have a concern that anything can happen. Nobody knows what's going to happen,” Len Surdyka of Wilbraham.
Leonardo hopes everyone will follow COVID-19 restrictions this upcoming holiday weekend.
“…And while it may seem harmless in the beginning, the effects, 7 to 14 days later when people start to feel ill and, even if they don't feel ill, they are passing it to other members of the family without knowing that are more vulnerable,” Leonardo said.
Leonardo wanted to remind those who plan to get tested at Eastfield Mall, AMR’s hours of operation are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.