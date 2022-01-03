HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cars lined up with people hoping to get tested at the Stop the Spread testing site at Holyoke Community College.
When our Western Mass News crews arrived around 8 a.m., we saw dozens of cars waiting their turn. Some people told us they had already been waiting a couple of hours.
One woman we spoke with expressed her frustrations with what she calls a lack of organization by the testing site.
"There should be more testing and this should be organized a little better. I went up to Homestead Ave. and it's a mess up there. There's people lined up on Homestead, there were cops," said Nancy Moraski.
Tests are conducted at the HCC site on a first-come, first-served bases. No appointments are necessary.
