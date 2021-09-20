SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With COVID-19 rates on the rise and hundreds of thousands of people coming to western Massachusetts for The Big E, we wanted to see what impact it’s having on local testing sites.
One of the largest testing sites in the area is looking to increase their hours and staff size in response to increased demand, while smaller sites are reopening to help keep western Massachusetts residents stay safe and in the know.
“I think people got really relaxed really fast and I would definitely say that also schools opening again,” said Caitlin Welz of Springfield.
Some residents were surprised to see the big turnout at the Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site on Monday, where Patrick Leonardo, operations manager for western Massachusetts American Medical Response (AMR), said says they test about 800 to 1,000 people daily. In response to the large crowds, they’re opening an hour early on weekdays when demand is highest early in the morning.
“So we’ll have an 8 a.m. start time to help accommodate people looking to get out before they had to work and get tested,” Leonardo said.
They are also adding more lanes starting next week. The site is now open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Leonardo told Western Mass News signs with QR codes can also help improve wait times.
“While you’re in line, just pre-register for us and that helps everybody move through the lines a lot quicker,” Leonardo added.
In Chicopee Monday, residents were excited that the city’s testing center at the Rivermills Senior Center is back open for the first time since late June.
“It’s absolutely wonderful that the city of Chicopee has provided the site, so people can get the testing,” said Al Picard of Chicopee.
Ela Soja, the director of occupational health and safety in Chicopee, said 85 people came out to get tested with results available in about 24 to 48 hours.
“It was a mixed bag of what we thought was gonna happen, but we had a pretty good turn out today,” Soja explained.
While the site, which is open Mondays from 8 a.m. to noon, is intended for Chicopee residents, they are accepting anyone to help ease the burden on the larger testing sites in the area.
“You know we’re not gonna turn people away,” Soja said.
AMR is looking to fill positions to help with increased demand. You can click here for more information on how to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.