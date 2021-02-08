SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers after viewers called us Monday morning about long lines at the Eastfield Mall for the COVID-19 vaccine site.
Our cameras saw a long line of people waiting in the cold to get in for their vaccination when we arrived at the mall today.
We spoke with officials from Curative, the company that runs the site. They said there are several factors behind the long line, including people missing appointments Sunday due to the snow and others arrive early for their appointments today.
They told Western Mass News that changes will be made.
"We're going to ramp up our processes in here. We're going to add more staff, add more nurses and medical professionals that can administer the vaccine, so we can not only keep up with the demand we're seeing in terms of appointments, but in terms of additional people coming with them," said Dean Shultis with Curative.
Curative said those additional people are typically caregivers for those who are age 75 and over. They said they hope to expand their area inside the mall, which would allow less people to stand outside.
