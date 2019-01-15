AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampshire College is looking for a "long-term partner" for their Amherst campus.
College president Miriam Nelson made the announcement Tuesday, noting that officials have "begun a process to seek a strategic partnership to address the challenges we’ve faced as an under-endowed institution, really from our very first days."
The decision comes as part of a project announced last fall to examine the college's first five decades and look ahead past their 50th anniversary in 2020.
"As we embark on this process we’re also carefully considering whether to enroll an incoming class this fall, and will work with the trustees to make that decision before the February 1 admissions notification date. This decision has significant ethical implications, and must take into account the welfare of our prospective students and community as a whole," Nelson noted.
Assemblies will be scheduled to help address questions from those in the campus community.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
