LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Digging for backyard pools is happening all around western Mass. right now.
It's shaping up to be one of the busiest years for one local pool installation company.
“I'm hoping May. I’m hoping. We’ll see what happens,” Michelle Bramucci said.
Bramucci started the process of adding a pool at her home between late winter and early spring of last year, but there was a roadblock.
“When we finally made the decision, everybody was booked,” Bramucci said.
So she waited, and the pool company she and her husband hired broke ground about three weeks ago and installed the wall of the pool. Winter weather did also cause delays.
“As soon it stopped being weather conditions and the snow melted, they were here and dug the hole, and the next day we had walls up,” Bramucci explained.
Bramucci was able to get ahead by purchasing the pool back in October. That way when weather conditions improved the work could begin right away.
“They delivered all of it, and we kept it behind our property, and they said that was a smarter decision because they knew pool supply was going to be very limited,” Bramucci said.
The company Bramucci went through is Sun Splash Pools and Spas in Ludlow. Pool supplies being limited is an understatement. They said the chances of getting an above-ground pool right now are slim to none. Also, they’re still working on jobs from last season.
“I’ve been pretty much working through the winter because we have so much ahead of us doing what we can,” Sun Splash Pools and Spas Owner Bill Pegoraro said.
