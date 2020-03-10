SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield firefighters were called to a major house fire on Longfellow Terrace.
Springfield Fire Captain, Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News that they have struck a 4th Alarm on this fire at 43 Longfellow Terrace, which is now completely burned down.
Captain Piemonte said they were called to this fire at about 4 o'clock this afternoon.
It took them two hours to extinguish the fire after the flames quickly spread to 37 Longfellow Terrace.
Officials are still currently checking for hot spots and have decided to close Longfellow Terrace as they continue to conduct their investigation.
Captain Piemonte told us that seven people were displaced and now are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, but there are no reported injuries at this time.
Springfield Fire Department received mutual aid from East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Westover, and West Springfield.
The cause for the fire remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.