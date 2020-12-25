LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A first for Catholic churches across western Mass., how to safely hold Christmas mass amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm grateful because first we can come with our family and it's just one of those extra things we can do together,” Saint Mary’s Church parishioner Cathy Fountain said.
Parishioners were thankful they could safely attend Christmas mass amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Fountain has been a parishioner at Saint Mary's Church in Longmeadow since she was nine. She said she had to make a reservation for the first time ever to make sure she had a seat.
“Well at least I knew that I would be with family, and it was safe,” Fountain explained.
Father CJ of Saint Mary's said this year they started taking reservations a month before Christmas. In total, they held 10 masses, each with a 100 person capacity limit.
Normally at a mass on Christmas Eve, we will get 900 hundred people,” Father CJ said. “People are down the aisle, out the door, we are like sardines in a can, we couldn't have allowed that they would have shut us down, as well they should.”
Father CJ worked alongside 10 host families to ensure everyone got their name on the list.
“It would not have been possible given the size of this parish to do that without those 10 families,” Father CJ said.
The Hoffman's were the host family for the 10 a.m. mass on Christmas Day. They made sure everyone's name was on the list before entering the church. Bob Hoffman said it was a great way to give back and do something special around a very unique Christmas time.
“I credit Father CJ for thinking of this kind of outside of the box very interesting concept to try in the spirit of inclusion to allow as many people as possible to come on one of the holiest days of the year,” Hoffman said.
Father CJ said there have been fewer parishioners showing up than the number that signed up, which he said could be for many different reasons.
“We had a hundred people sign up, but maybe 80 showed,” Father CJ explained.
Saint Mary's also recorded a mass earlier in the week for anyone who would like to watch from the comfort of their home, which can be found here.
