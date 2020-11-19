LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s a first for Catholic churches across western Massachusetts: how to safely hold Masses this holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I truly believe that we will be able to fit everybody in if they call and reserve a seat,” said Rev. C.J. Waitekus of St. Mary’s Church in Longmeadow.
Waitekus is calling for all parishioners to make a reservations for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Mass.
This is a first for the church. Waitekus told Western Mass News that since reopening back in May, the church has followed all CDC guidelines, but with only a month-and-a-half left until Christmas, he knew he had to find a creative way to safely hold larger Masses.
During a normal holiday season, St. Mary’s sees hundreds of parishioners within just one Mass.
That number now has to be stretched out between two days.
“I’m hoping and praying we have enough seats for 1,000 people,” Waitekus explained.
For Christmas, five masses are usually held within two days. This year, Waitekus told Western Mass News he will be adding additional times so that the community can spread out and have more opportunities to attend.
“So we’re going to have 10 masses, so six on Christmas Eve and four on Christmas day. At each of those 10 masses, we are having a limit of 100 people,” Waitekus noted.
No matter what time you choose, you will have to make a reservation.
Waitekus is working alongside 10 host-families to gather individuals’ information and put their names on a list.
“So you will call the Johnsons and say ‘Hi Mr. and Mrs. Johnson. This is who I am, this is my phone number, and we would like to reserve six seats,’” Waitekus explained.
What happens if you don't call ahead and reserve a seat? Waitekus said it would be the unthinkable and against many beliefs, but there is a chance you can get turned away.
“If you don't call and reserve a seat, we’re hopefully not going to have to do it too often, but we’re going to have to say ‘I'm sorry folks. This Christmas is like no other Christmas. I’m sorry, you needed to reserve a seat,’” Waitekus noted.
Waitekus told us if you don’t feel safe attending, you can also watch from the safety of your home. Their Christmas Masses will be recorded and posted online.
If you are unsure if reservations are needed at your church for Christmas, it's recommended that you contact your individual church office to inquire.
