LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The clean up continues in western Mass. after a wet microburst touched down in Longmeadow causing trees to fall down damaging homes and cars.
Western Mass News got a first-hand look Sunday morning at the damage.
We spoke with homeowners on Laurel Street who were cleaning up their yard after a massive tree came down and struck part of their house.
Brian O'Connor who lives in this home says he was in the shower when he heard the tree come down.
The O'Connor's say its dejavu for them because something similar happened last year.
While many thought this storm could have been a possible tornado, the National Weather Service says that this was a 'wet microburst' with damaging winds, rain and lightning.
[READ MORE: National Weather Service says damage in Longmeadow was caused by a microburst]
About 60 trees in Longmeadow alone came down last night.
The Longmeadow Police Department reports the DPW will be out all day cleaning up...And they say the cleanup will take days.
Additionally, police confirm the town is working on a plan to help residents recover:
"As a result of the severe weather yesterday, the Town departments are working on a debris management plan for the streets that were most significantly impacted."
Police say information about the plan will be put on the Town website, Facebook and through their emergency call system: Click Here for Town of Longmeadow website!
"Due to limited capacity, residents are asked not to bring storm debris to the Recycling Center until the debris management plan is implemented," police note.
Longmeadow Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief John Dearborn reports residents can bring debris from the storm to the parking lot of Wolf Swamp Fields.
"The Town will also be developing a curbside collection schedule in your area for brush that is placed at the street edge or on the tree-belt," adds Dearborn.
He says any trees on private property will need to be brought forward for collection by the homeowner.
Fallen trees in the public way will be removed by the DPW 'or its contractor.'
If you see debris in Longmeadow causing a safety hazard, you're asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story today both online and on-air. Watch ABC40 starting at 6 p.m. for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.