LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Summer officially began Sunday at 11:32 P.M. There are some hot temperatures expected this coming week, so don't forget to stay cool and hydrated.
And of course, Sunday was Father’s Day! Western Mass News spoke with a few families cooling off at the Greenwood Pool in Longmeadow. They told Western Mass News they're happy to be spending the day with their families.
“We're happy to be here and we're happy to jump back into the pool on this very hot day,” Hans Despain of Longmeadow said.
“It feels amazing, the weather is great, pool's a nice activity on a hot day to spend with my family,” Bill Olejarz of Longmeadow said.
Western Mass News also spoke with some kids at the pool enjoying the weather and spending time with their dads.
“What I love about my father is he's always there for me and I really love him,” one child said.
“The thing I love about my dad is he's loving kind and yeah that’s all,” another child said.
Many told Western Mass News they are regulars at the community pool. The good news for them: the pool will be open seven days a week starting Monday.
