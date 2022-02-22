LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Longmeadow family may have a lot of luck with the number 2 after welcoming their second child right as the date changed to 2/22/22.
Tuesday, Western Mass News caught up with Vanessa Pashkoff and Alex Smith, baby Violet's parents.
Vanessa told us that she originally had a birth induction scheduled for a later date, but then Baystate Hospital called her to tell her they had an opening Monday night.
As soon as she hung up the phone, her contractions started and it was go-time.
"We got in the car, got to the hospital, and then it was just happening, and then she came right at 12:01," Vanessa said. "It's pretty neat. It's a birthday that I think we won't forget."
We have already begun a palindrome period in February, which means that from now through the end of the month, every date will read the same forwards and backwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.