LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A charity event held at the Longmeadow Field Club helped raise money for an organization that aims to provide support for kids who have lost their parents.
Friday's event was held to support Rick's Place. The head tennis pro for the club and the organizer of the event, Ann Boisvert told Western Mass News her family has gone through something similar.
"My husband died 10 years ago, my daughter was older but it gets you in the same line of thinking of what a younger kid would go to or need," said Ann Boisvert, head tennis pro and organizer for the Longmeadow Field Club.
Rick's Place was named after Rick Thorpe, a former Wilbraham resident who died in the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center. Over 150 people attended tonight's event, including State Senator Eric Lesser.
