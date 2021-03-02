LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow firefighters were called to a home on Woodside Drive Monday night for a report of a treadmill on fire.
When crews arrived they found a home with heavy fire venting from the garage and the back of the house.
A second alarm was requested and fire officials say high winds contributed to rapid fire growth.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames after an aggressive fire attack.
The home suffered extensive damage from fire, heat and water.
The resident made it out of the home safely and no firefighters were injured.
Mutual aid was called in from East Longmeadow and North Thompsonville. Shaker Pines and the Agawam Fire department provided station coverage while crews were on scene.
The fire is now under investigation by the Longmeadow Fire Investigation Team and the State Fire Marshal's office.
