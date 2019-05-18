LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Season-long fundraiser set to wrap up this weekend in Longmeadow at the most highly anticipated game on the lacrosse schedule.
Western Mass News reporter, Izzy Post looked at how a unique reward for reaching a fundraising goal has gotten the team and fans rallied for their big game and a great cause.
On Saturday Longmeadow Boys Lacrosse will host the number one team in the state, Lincoln Sudbury.
"We try to schedule those games so our guys can have the opportunity to play against the best and and work hard during the off season to be prepared to play a team like Lincoln Sudbury," notes Keith Campbell, Head Coach of Longmeadow Boys Lacrosse.
In addition to it being one of the most important games of the Lancers season, it is also go gray for pediatric brain cancer awareness raising funds for Baystate Cancer Center.
"In my tenure of coaching I have had three of my players lose parents to cancer and I thought it would be a great opportunity. Were always raising funds and money for the team, for uniforms, helmets, gloves. I thought it would be a great opportunity to rally around something that's really going to be more beneficial for the community," says Coach Campbell.
Seniors Jack Barron and Aidan Coughlin tell Western Mass News that the combination of a highly anticipated game paired with the benefit and a well-known cause will help set the perfect tone for the game.
"I think the atmosphere is going to be great, there's going to be a lot of people there, competition will be great too ... a lot of people are going to want to come out and support it so I think there's going to be a lot of people there probably our biggest home game," Barron tells us.
"It brings a lot of attention to the community and everyone gets behind it and its overall a good cause," notes Coughlin.
In an effort to help them reach their fundraising goal the coaching staff made a little bet with the team.
"We had a goal to raise more than $4,000 and we surpassed it with two weeks to go, the goal was if the players could raise that money they would have to opportunity to each individually shave the coaches heads and they did that. Now I think our goal would be to get to over five maybe six thousand dollars," Coach Campbell explains to us.
And no matter the outcome of the big game, Coach Campbell says the reward of a team and community supporting those in need has already given them a win.
"I've seen the parents and the players rally around it to the highest level because they're about the cause and also going and seeing what's going to happen with the money at Baystate Cancer Center really brings it to fruition the hard work that the players and the parents have put in, we actually go to recognize what the money is going to be used for and what a difference it can make. Something like what we're doing now actually is the most rewarding thing that we could possibly do and the players have done a great job."
