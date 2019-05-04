LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow High School has become one of the final schools in western Mass. to add boys volleyball to their spring athletic line-up.
Western mass News reporter, Izzy Post tells us about how the Lancers inaugural season has been about more than just implementing a program... It's about learning the sport as well.
"Before this I didn't really know anything about volleyball. Went into it trying to learn the rules, having to learn what the games are like, overall just how to play it. I think that goes for a lot of us on the team, pretty much none of us had any volleyball playing time before this season," says Glenn Baevsky Senior, Captain Right Side Hitter.
This year Longmeadow High School has added boys volleyball as a spring sport option.
"It's exciting, we've been talking about it for a couple years," Jeff Leclerc Head coach, explains.
He adds,"Them having a girls team we knew they had the equipment it was just a matter of if they wanted to take on another sport and if we had guys interested in playing. It's exciting to finally get it into motion."
Coach Leclerc and his three captains tell Western Mass News they are paving the way for the new program teaching and building the basics from the ground up.
"I had no knowledge of the game so I was coming in with a fresh mind looking to see what I could do," notes Videeb Vemulapalli, Outside Hitter Captain.
"You have to assume that these guys don't know anything from day one. So for me it's things that I kind of forget about or overlook and you really have to break things down. It's exciting for them to learn a new sport and to have the opportunity to build a solid foundation with some athletic guys," says Coach Leclerc.
But laying the foundation for a team that had little knowledge of the game had to happen quicker than anticipated.
"It's crazy. These guys have only been playing 4-5 weeks and we're almost 500," notes Wynton Jarvinen Junior, Captain Setter.
"I had very limited background knowledge of volleyball we learn very quickly I think because we have to," Glenn tells Western Mass News.
"It's a work in progress, were still getting the hang of things, still figuring out how to play the sport," adds Wynton.
And the common goal across the entire team is to create a lasting impact on the culture and the future of this program.
"It's really special because everything we do is for the history books so we know that everything we do is going to set a precedence for what's to come," says Videeb.
"There's a lot that I want to leave just because a lot of the other sports here have been going on for so many years. We're brand new we don't have that big of a fan base yet but hopefully in a few years that'll change," Glenn explains.
"The biggest thing I've been saying is we're going to win games and we're going to lose games this year at the end of the day it's about building the program. I just love to see the growth of the sport and guys falling in love with it," adds Coach Leclerc.
The Lancers currently have a 3-4 record winning two of their last three.
They lost to Chicopee Comp 3 nothing Friday afternoon. But they still have the chance to qualify for the western Mass. playoffs.
