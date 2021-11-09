LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow High School officially vaccinated over 80 percent of their student body, making them eligible to apply for a mask mandate waiver from the state.
The school committee still needs to submit their data to DESE.
Now, even with this vaccination rate, contact tracing protocols at the school would not change.
"Unmasked individuals would be more likely to be identified as close contacts subject to quarantine,” Longmeadow Public Schools Superintendent Marty O’Shea told Western Mass News. “And so, that's the type of information we would want to get out to parents so that they can make decisions with their eyes wide open."
The committee will be picking another meeting to discuss what exactly waiving the mask mandate would look like at the high school.
