LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Longmeadow High School is one of the 26 schools across the state to lift their mask mandate after meeting the required vaccination threshold.
Western Mass News is getting answers from school officials on the two-week trial phase.
Longmeadow High School completed their first week of a new trial phase, all vaccinated students, staff and teachers allowed in the school without masks.
The Superintendent told Western Mass News that this new policy started Monday and runs through Dec. 22.
We're told it can be discontinued and the mask mandate could be reinstated if:
There is a significant increase in positive cases in the area or within the high school.
If there is evidence of in school transmission.
If enforcement is overly burdensome or ineffective.
Of if the approach negatively affects school climate and culture.
One parent reached out to Western Mass News and said her unvaccinated 10th-grade daughter has been polarized during this change in protocols.
"This policy is highly discriminatory and is not based on science. It is a fact, not an opinion, that vaccinated individuals can catch and spread COVID, this has been acknowledged by the CDC and we see this in case reportings and hospitalizations," said Longmeadow Parent Katie Hasting.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education told Western Mass News that although a school district may meet the 80-percent threshold – all unvaccinated students and staff will need to continue wearing masks per state guidelines.
Western Mass News is digging deeper. We asked Dr. John O'Reilly, the Chief of General Pediatrics at Baystate Medical Center about COVID-19 transmission within schools. He could not comment on specific classrooms, but spoke in general terms about transmission.
"So that the unvaccinated teen who gets exposed is 12 times more likely to get sick enough from that COVID-19 exposure to be hospitalized, that teenager who has been vaccinated is less likely to be sick - now either of them may get an infection," said Dr. O'Reilly.
The current statewide mask mandate in public schools is in place until Jan. 15 for everyone ages five and older. DESE has not made any announcement yet about after the mid-Jan. date.
