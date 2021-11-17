LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow High school voted to remove masks for all vaccinated students and staff as of December 1st.
The school committee passed a trial plan laid out by the superintendent Wednesday night 6-to-1.
As it stands right now, the plan would be in a trial phase from December 1st to the 22nd with the possibility of a school-wide mask mandate being reinstated on January 3rd or anytime thereafter.
Unvaccinated students and staff would still be required to wear a mask.
The plan also called for vaccinated students to get a permission slip signed by their parent or caregiver before they can remove the mask at school.
Masks would still be required on busses and for school visitors.
High school athletics will still be required to follow MIAA guidance.
