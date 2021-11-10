LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A big honor for a music teacher at Longmeadow High School. She headed down to Nashville to watch the CMA Awards in person and was invited by the Country Music Association for her outstanding work with students.
A day at the office means a day full of singing for Kayla Werlin, a music teacher at Longmeadow High School. Werlin, or "Kay-Whirl" as her students call her, found her love of music early and at school, from her second-grade teacher to be exact.
"She’d bring in her guitar and she’d teach us folk songs. She’d teach me harmony parts and I was the kid who harmonized with the class. And I loved it so much and I was always making music," explained Werlin.
Still, even up through college, she never thought she'd actually make a career of it and yet, that's exactly what she did. Turns out life, like music, has a way of taking you along for the ride.
“From the first time I walked into a classroom, I knew it was where I belonged,” explained Werlin.
For Werlin, that meant completing the circle she'd started years ago. Now, she's the one sparking a passion for music in her own students.
“She’s just spectacular. She knows exactly what your skill level is and exactly where it should go and exactly how to get you there. And her character is pushed into her teaching," said LHS junior Hannah Rosenman.
“Every student I work with is different. And it’s always challenging to figure out what the best way is to provide them with the experience they need. So it’s never the same day twice in a row. But we’re always making music," said Werlin.
As it turns out, making a name for herself, recently receiving a call from the Country Music Association. She's one of only 13 music teachers across the country personally invited and given tickets to see the upcoming CMA Awards in Nashville. Though not necessarily an expert on the country, Kay-Whirl said the recognition by the CMA is music to her ears.
"I found out that they are so devoted to music education. They are so excited about the experience that kids have in music that they really support music educators and I’m just really honored to be chosen by them," explained Werlin.
