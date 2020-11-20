LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow is hosting a drive-thru mask pick-up event this weekend.
The event will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Longmeadow High School parking lot.
Officials said to follow the signs and stay in your car at all times.
The town said that masks would be available for all household members and residents can receive those not able to attend the event.
