LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters are currently on-scene of a fire in Longmeadow.
Longmeadow Fire was called to a home on Magnolia Circle just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
The fire chief told Western Mass News that the home is a total loss.
East Longmeadow Fire dispatch added that they had one unit assisting.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
