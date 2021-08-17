LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow is now mandating masks in all indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
The town's board of health met Monday night and made the decision in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases in town and the spread of the delta variant.
The mask mandate includes town buildings, schools, restaurants, bars, event venues, gyms, salons, and places of worship.
The town said the board of health will continue to monitor cases and will adjust the mandates accordingly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.