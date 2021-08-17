masks generic

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow is now mandating masks in all indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

The town's board of health met Monday night and made the decision in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases in town and the spread of the delta variant.

The mask mandate includes town buildings, schools, restaurants, bars, event venues, gyms, salons, and places of worship.

The town said the board of health will continue to monitor cases and will adjust the mandates accordingly.

