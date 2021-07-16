LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A local little league team is knocking it out of the park, stacking up several championship titles, and they just earned another one.
Longmeadow Little League has just earned its fifth District Championship title tonight. Both the 12 and under and 10 and under teams now heading to sectionals for a chance to represent the Baystate in Williamsport, Penn. for the Little League World Series on ESPN. The 12 and under team has outscored its competition 91 to nothing in the last seven games!
Meanwhile, the 10 and under team has outscored its opponents 87 to nothing of the past six games. Board member of Longmeadow Little League Steven Shiffman told Western Mass News their secret to part of their success.
"I think what's given us a big advantage this year, is we were able to play last year during COVID. We were one of the few towns that attempted to play and we were successful. We played a summer league, and we played a fall league in town so these kids played a lot of games and I think it's put us ahead of a lot of towns," Shiffman said.
Come Saturday the 10 and under girls' softball team plays for the state championship taking on Becket, MA.
The district two champions, ten and under baseball team will play game one of the sectionals in Longmeadow at Strople Field at 11 a.m. Then junior division, district two champs play sectionals in Longmeadow at Dipippo Field taking on East Bridgewater at 3 p.m. The intermediate division, district two champions will play sectional semi-finals at 4 p.m. Saturday on the road in Auburn.
To keep up to date with any game schedules, changes and results go to longmeadowlittleleague.org
