A celebratory time for one local little league team after earning another win, inching them closer to the 2021 Little League World Series.
It's another victory for the 12 and under Longmeadow Little League team, after snatching an 11-2 sectionals game victory over Lunenburg on Wednesday.
"It's a good program here, the kids support each other. a lot of these kids played against each other in the regular season so they enjoy playing against each other and they support each other and they support the other teams too," Chris said.
Remaining undefeated, now 10-0 this season, Daniel Wheeler on the 12 and under team told Western Mass News the game plan to continue to take it one game at a time.
"It feels really nice, winning is always great. For the past years, we were ok but now we're undefeated," said Wheeler.
Though winning is a focal point for these players, they’ve already done so by bringing the community together."
"It's just awesome, especially after what a hard year it's been for all the kids, it's been so great to see the community come together. All the classmates come out, and the parents, the grandparents, and friends, it's just great to see everyone coming out," said parent Lori Wheeler.
"This is an amazing experience for everybody, for the coaches, for the kids, for the community, we've been playing here for so many years, we've had some successes in the past, but this is an amazing amount of success this year," said junior team manager Marc Harbor.
As the team looks to keep their success going, Pierson said the message is clear...
"The five coaches can give them some tips, but it's up to them ultimately to go out and have fun, I think one big part of it is having fun," said Harbor
