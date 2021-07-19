LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
A local little league program is hitting the ball out of the park. Five of its teams can now call themselves district champions, and they're not stopping there.
'It just feels great,' player Robbie Pierson said.
"It's really awesome helping the community is great, but winning is better," player Francis Duquette said.
A rewarding time for many of these little champions after five teams from the Longmeadow Little League won their 2021 district titles.
"It was surprising to me, I guess because you wouldn't believe how far you'd get,” player Camryn Schrager said.
[Reporter: Is this the first time you, personally have gone this far?]
“Yes,” Pierson said.
Here's a look at the district champs, all five teams from Longmeadow, and four of them still in the race. The 12 and under team competing for a spot in the 2021 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Head coach Steven Schiffman said how proud he is just to see his team reach this point.
"The 12-year-old team has not made it this far since 1971. We had a 10-year-old team which I coached in 2014, that made it to the state tournament, and also in 2015, the same team that was a year older, but other than that it's been a long time," Schiffman said.
The junior team also with their eyes on the prize hosting Oxford in Longmeadow on Wednesday. Assistant coach Justin Greenia said he's impressed with how relentless the players have been, despite the obstacles.
"We had to move four games. The rain has been horrible; it's just bad luck. The field gets taken care of so well here, by the time 4 pm rolls around it's underwater," Greenia said.
But rain or shine, and win or lose, Schiffman said it's beyond the scoreboard.
“Step back, enjoy the moment. I tell them that these kids now have a bond for the rest of their lives. Wherever they are, across the country, they have something in common, a shared experience that hopefully carries over," Schiffman said.
