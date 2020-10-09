LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- During the pandemic, items like diapers, wipes, and feminine products have been in short supply, impacting donations to local charities.
That’s why local churches are teaming up throughout the month of October to help.
“These types of scarcity exists all the time, with people not able to afford these items, but during the pandemic, there is an additional shortage,” said Rev. Charlotte LaForest with St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Longmeadow.
LaForest told Western Mass News that through their donation drive ‘Longmeadow Loves’, they are collecting items like diapers, tampons, pads, and other essential feminine hygiene products items that often get over looked when it comes to donations.
“They are not covered by any federal assistance programs. They are not covered by Medicaid. They are not covered by SNAP food benefits… They really fall through the cracks in terms of assistance…Sometimes it really does come down to deciding between buying food or buying these for personal care products,” LaForest said.
This is actually the second drive the church has held during the pandemic.
In partnership with The First Church and Temple Beth El, they raised over $9,000 worth of items through the month of May.
“We ended up with thousands and thousands of products somewhere upwards of 50,000 individual items,” LaForest noted.
From now until October 31, they are again asking for your help.
“One way to donate is to buy items at your grocery store or drug store and drop them off at our donation bins behind our church…We are just grateful for donations that people are willing to send. The more folks donate, the more people we can reach and help,” LaForest added.
If you can’t make it down to the church, you can donate through a digital registry right on your phone. You can find the link HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.