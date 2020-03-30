LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many are calling those considered essential employees who show up to work each day, making sure grocery store shelves are stocked or packages are delivered, heroes.
Western Mass News caught up with a letter carrier in Longmeadow who's putting a lot of smiles on the faces of those on his route at a time when it's needed most.
Those who live or work in Longmeadow might know Harrison Grant. He’s been with the United States Postal Service for more than three decades, and while some may not know his name, those on his route definitely know his smile.
Grant knows the town of Longmeadow and his route like the back of his hand.
“[In] May, it will be 33 years delivering in this town, and I've never seen it shut down like this before,” Grant said.
His route, however, is strangely quiet these days. Lots of people are home, but waving from inside or from a distance because of the coronavirus.
“They’re all just happy to see me because they appreciate the smile I bring to them, and they always say I make their day which is a good thing for me because I like to see them happy,” Grant explained.
For many during this time, Grant is the only contact they have.
“You have a lot of elderly people, and the only people they do see during the day is the mail carrier,” he noted.
Grant makes sure to give a wave or a hello and to simply check in to make sure everyone's OK.
He told Western Mass News the most important thing he can do is keep that smile going.
“Of course it is. I think it’s a better time than ever at this moment with so many people stressed out, not being able to pay their bills or go to work and to see someone come smiling, bringing them their mail. I think it’s the best thing that a letter carrier can do at this moment,” Grant said.
The way he delivers mail for the USPS is different, too.
“I have lots of sanitizer,” he noted.
While this is a scary, complicated time, Grant offers one bit of advice to help everyone get through.
“Enjoy your family, and be happy that you can be around your family. And keep smiling,” he said.
