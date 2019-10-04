LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Beyonce announced earlier this week that her father, Matthew Knowles, has been diagnosed with breast cancer and now the singer herself is being tested to determine whether she carries the gene.
Tonight, as we mark breast cancer awareness month, we take a closer look at men and the disease.
Tom Welch of Longmeadow has a very unique and inspiring story. Sadly, Tom lost his mother and then his wife to the disease.
Imagine just a few years later, Tom himself got the word that he too had breast cancer.
"My journey starts when I was young. My mother died when I was 14 of breast cancer after a three-year battle and then my first wife passed away from breast cancer when our son was four years old," said Welch.
Then in 2009, for Welch, who is principal of East Street School in Ludlow, the unthinkable.
"I came home one day and I was sore, especially to the touch and didn't like that feeling and because of my previous knowledge, I said I should get this checked out," Welch added.
He did.
"So it was stage one infiltrating ductile carcinoma grade II both ER and PR-positive," Welch noted.
Welch said to say he was shocked is an understatement. After all, men don't get breast cancer.
"Yeah, that was might absolute first reaction is 'This can't be, this is someone's sick joke' because I had been through it twice before and now I'm going through it," Welch explained.
He couldn't help but wonder: what are the odds?
"I guess the percentages of going through something like that, having a mother who passed away, having my wife pass away and then getting it myself, I don't know, I don't know how many people have been through this situation," Welch said.
He said it was a tough conversation with family, friends, and the guys he plays baseball with.
"A couple of the guys i play with were like 'breast cancer? You're a man,'" Welch added.
Dr. Elizabeth Brady, a surgical oncologist at Baystate Medical Center, said "For every hundred breast cancers, they'll be one male."
Brady told Western Mass News that while male breast cancer is treated exactly the same as female breast cancer, because it's so uncommon, there is no official screening for men, like a mammogram, so awareness is key.
"It'll be changes in the nipple, it'll be bloody nipple discharge, inversion of the nipple, but most commonly, it would be a lump. They would feel a lump," Brady explained.
Survival rates are generally good.
"I think first and foremost, it's very, very treatable. Far and away, those men will do well," Brady noted.
However, finding it early, Brady said, is critical.
"We talk about men doing their preventative scrotal exams, they can do that for their breasts too. 'It's pretty easy for me because there's typically not a lot of tissue there,'" Brady noted.
Brady is hoping the fact that Beyonce's father made his diagnosis public will inspire a greater awareness.
Tom is remarried. He and his son are part of a blended family of eight and today, "I'm cancer free," he said.
Welch had a mastectomy and eventually, as a precaution, he had the other breast removed as well.
The American Cancer Society said overall, the five-year survival rate for men with breast cancer is 84-percent.
For the earliest stages - zero and one - that five-year survival rate is 100-percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.