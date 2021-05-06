LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A Longmeadow mother complaining on Facebook about people speeding in her neighborhood caught our attention. Western Mass News reached out to learn more and to take her concerns to Police.
Danielle Lataille's seven-year-old son rides his bike through the crosswalk when he goes to school, but because of speeding cars, she is afraid for his safety.
“It’s just a very unsafe situation,” Danielle Lataille told Western Mass News
The very unsafe situation, speeding cars on Burbank Road when Danielle Lataille’s seven-year-old son is on his way to school in Longmeadow.
"So I follow him in my vehicle. He’s too cool to be with mom. So I kind of go incognito in my vehicle. I stop at the crosswalk at Burbank, where he has to cross. Which there’s no crossing guard,” Lataille said.
She said she has done this multiple times.
"One time somebody blew by it with my son there. Another time someone stopped and the person behind them came around. And then this last time again, someone flew through the crosswalk as my son was waiting to cross," Lataille said.
Western Mass News went to Longmeadow Police to get answers for Danielle and her son. They tell us, they have received complaints about speeding in that same area.
"We always send out officers to conduct directive protocols. They will sit out there for 15 minutes to a half-hour. Even longer if need be. Conduct radar. Take a sample of what the speed is.” Captain Carl Mazzaferro of Longmeadow Police said.
We asked Captain Carl Mazzaferro how the department could take action based on Danielle's claims.
“Maybe there is a specific time during the day. Maybe it's between eight and seven or five and six when this is happening. And then we can even hone in even closer to when the problem is and get officers out there in that time,” Mazzaferro said.
Just hours after connecting Danielle with Captain Mazzaferro Western Mass News is told they are looking into putting a blinking light sign here at the crosswalk and stepping up police presence.
