LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -  Am officer on patrol was in the right place at the right time.

Officer Rowley was on patrol Friday morning when he noticed a car that was smoking in a driveway on Burbank Road.

The car burst into flames shortly after.

Police say Officer Rowley acted swiftly, getting their residents and their pet cat out of the home.

The Longmeadow Fire Department was able to put out the flames before it spread to the house.

Officials say there is nothing suspicious about this incident.

