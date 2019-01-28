LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The process to fill four vacant Longmeadow school committee seats continued Monday.
It follows an ongoing controversy between the committee and Supt. Dr. Marty O’Shea.
A joint meeting was held between the selectboard and three remaining school committee members to decide how to move forward.
Nothing was officially voted on tonight because by Massachusetts law, there can't be a vote until a week after those resignation letters were handed in, which was on Thursday morning.
However, both the selectboard and school committee came up with a compromise on how they believe they can move forward.
Last Thursday, four Longmeadow school committee members submitted their resignations to the town clerk, leaving only three members remaining.
With those vacated seats, the school committee can no longer achieve a quorum and make decisions, so the question is now what?
"Our statute in Longmeadow says that the selectboard and the remaining members of the school committee will appoint and will the vacancies. We've done this in the past. Since I've been on the selectboard, maybe the fourth or fifth time, usually it's one or two vacancies. This is a little bit unusual,” said Longmeadow Selectboard chair Mark Gold.
Monday night, the selectboard and school committee decided to meet again Thursday night with the sole purpose of appointing one person to the school committee, so they can conduct their business like payments and budget talks.
"Until they can get at least four people, they aren't able to do such things as vote warrants that pay the bills, for example, and school committees are obligated to do that almost on a weekly basis, so we need to be able to get them to conduct that business part,” Gold added.
The selectboard said that person will be on the school committee until four other people can be interviewed and chosen, which will come after the appointment Thursday.
The school committee members in attendance Monday said this is the fairest and most transparent way of doing things.
"We have a pretty detailed interview process. It requires a majority of those voting which, in this case, would be the five members of the selectboard, three remaining members of the school committee,” Gold noted.
Longmeadow town manager Stephen Crane told Western Mass News that anyone who would like to be considered for the interim appointment should write and sign a letter and give to the town clerk's office by Thursday at noon.
Crane asks you make yourself available Thursday for interviews and questions.
The selectboard is scheduled to meet again Thursday to vote on one vacancy. That meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Longmeadow's district offices.
