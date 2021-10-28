LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We've had some calls to our newsroom about the vote earlier this week to rescind the indoor mask mandate in Longmeadow. The town's board of health changed it to a mask advisory. It affects businesses, but what about schools?
Right now, masks are still required in Longmeadow public schools, but that could soon change. In the meantime, local businesses are celebrating the end of the mask mandate.
“I was thrilled yesterday because running around in the store trying to help people, I get very winded,” said Lori Lemieux, manager of In Chic Shoenique.
That’s the reaction of one manager at a clothing store in the Longmeadow Shops after the town's board of health voted to end the indoor mask mandate on Tuesday, but not everyone is taking their masks off just yet.
“I have a funny feeling that a lot of people will continue to wear a mask. I will wear a mask in the grocery store. I just feel better about it,” said Judy Yaffe of Longmeadow.
Over at Max Burger, they still have employees masking up if they are not fully vaccinated or if they choose to wear a mask, but for those who got their shots, Prentiss Austin with Max Burger explained, “The response has been pretty positive. A lot of our employees personally are vaccinated, so it’s a relief to them to not have to wear the mask consistently through an eight-hour shift.”
Western Mass News is getting answers. We asked Longmeadow Board of Health Director Finn McCool what went into making the decision to go from a mask mandate to a mask advisory.
“The main thing is that we’re seeing that the vaccination rates are continuing to increase across the board, and, at the same time, the transmission rates are decreasing,” McCool said.
The board of health also rescinded the town-imposed mask mandate for Longmeadow public schools. Instead, they recommend the district follows the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's guidelines, which extended their mask requirement in schools until at least January 15. Districts can opt out if they have at least 80-percent of their students and staff fully vaccinated and get a waiver from the state.
“They’re working on getting an accurate number. I think they’re pretty close,” McCool noted.
Longmeadow Public Schools Supt. Marty O'Shea said in a statement:
"At its next meeting on Tuesday, November 9, the [School] Committee will review the district’s mask policy and re-assess the district’s eligibility to access the 80% option based on school-based vaccination levels."
We’re also told, right now, the town of Longmeadow has an 85 percent vaccination rate and 17 active COVID-19 cases. Those case numbers are as of Monday, so things for the town are trending in the right direction.
